England spinner Amar Virdi Image Credit: Agencies

Amar Virdi, the star spinner for English County team Surrey, is hopeful he can follow fellow Sikh Monty Panesar and break into the England Test squad.

The 21-year-old is in England’s 30-member training group for next month’s home series against West Indies, and his selection coincides with a debate on representation of the minority community in English cricket.

“Growing up I watched (spinners) Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar bowling, that was inspirational to me,” Virdi said. “Monty, obviously, because he looks similar to me. In the community I am from we are a minority in a lot of industries. So when you do see someone progressing and doing well in the field you are in it really motivates you and shows you that you can do it.”

Left-arm spinner Panesar played 50 Tests for England between 2006-13 before mental health issues effectively derailed his career.

Virdi is behind Jack Leach, Dom Bess and Moeen Ali in England’s spin pecking order but still fancies making his Test debut in the first match against West Indies in Southampton from July 8.

England great Monty Panesar

“I definitely want to be playing in the first Test and I want to be in the squad,” said Virdi, who claimed 69 wickets from 23 first class matches.

“If I didn’t want to do that I probably shouldn’t be here,” he added.