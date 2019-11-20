Abu Dhabi: Rain played spoilsport in the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium with Maratha Arabians and Karnataka Tuskers being forced to be content with one point each in the first match on Wednesday. Before the downpour, Chris Lynn played a lightning knock of 61 off 31 balls, backed by Adam Lyth’s 50 runs off 20 balls, to help Arabians post an impressive 129 for four in 10 overs.

UAE captain and Tuskers left-arm spinner Ahmad Raza, who took the wicket of Arabians’ opener Hazaratullah Zazai for a duck and has been impressive in the tournament so far, said:. “I think we would have liked another two points but you cannot control the weather. So, we have to walk away with one point. I don’t think we are in a very bad position to be honest, because now we end up on three points. If you look at the table, I think quite a few teams are on three and just a couple at stake. If we win our next two games, we should be through to the next round.”