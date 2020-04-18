Indian captain Virat Kohli. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Shoaib Akhtar, the ‘Rawalpindi Express,’ surely knows how to generate a clickbait content for his social media channels. After proposing a India-Pakistan series to raise funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Akhtar now has a recipe to dismiss Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Speaking in an Instagram live video, Akhtar said he knows how to get rid of Kohli, considered as the best batsman in the world. “If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up (to Kohli) and shape it away from him in order to make him drive. If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 (kph) and he will get out,” he explained.

Shoaib Akhtar

Referring to his on-field duels with Sachin Tendulkar, who had cut him over point for a six during the 2003 World Cup encounter, Akhtar said: “I had a good time bowling to Sachin Tendulkar. He is one of the greatest batsmen of all-time. But I dismissed him 12-13 times as well. Although, Indians only remember that one six which he hit me in Centurion (during the 2003 ICC World Cup) as it makes them really happy. If I had known that one six makes 1.3 billion people happy, then I would have let him hit me for a six every day,” he said in the video.