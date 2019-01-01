Preparations are on to ensure that India’s spin attack is ready in full force. Ravichandran Ashwin is ready to return to the side as he has recovered from the side strain that kept him out from the Melbourne Test. The team management is in a dilemma as spinner Ravindra Jadeja too had produced a strong performance in Melbourne and hence, it is also not clear whether India will drop a seam bowler to play a pair of spinners.