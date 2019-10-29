Shakib Al Hasan Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from all cricket for two years with immediate effect, with one year of that suspended, after the star allrounder accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The ban comes as a big blow to Bangladesh’s chances in the upcoming tour of India as he will have to sit out the series. However, the ban may be reduced to one year if he satisfies “certain conditions” during the initial one year of suspension.

“Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume international cricket on October 29, 2020,” the press release said.

The charges against Shakib, a star performer for his country in the last ICC World Cup, are as follows:

a) Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL.

b) Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018.

c) Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab on April 26, 2018.