India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has hailed South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, Australia’s Lisa Sthalekar and Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas after the three cricketing greats were announced as the latest inductees into the ICC’s Cricket Hall of Fame.
“Congratulations to @sthalekar93, Zaheer Abbas & @jacqueskallis75 on being inducted into the #ICCHallofFame. Sport can unite the world beyond boundaries and each of you have done your bit and more by being wonderful ambassadors of our beautiful game,” former Indian batsman Tendulkar tweeted.
The ICC inducted Kallis, Sthalekar, and Abbas into the Hall of Fame on Sunday night during a show hosted by commentator Alan Wilkins.
The show featured legends of the game Sunil Gavaskar, Melanie Jones and Shaun Pollock, plus Wasim Akram, Graeme Smith and Alyssa Healy.
Kallis is the fourth South African player inducted and Abbas is the sixth from Pakistan. Lisa is the 27th from Australia and the ninth woman player in the list, which includes five from Australia.