Russell Domingo Image Credit: AFP

Dhaka: Russell Domingo was on Saturday appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh for the next two years. He replaces Steve Rhodes whose tenure was not extended by the Bangladesh Cricket Board following the team’s eighth-place finish at the recently concluded World Cup in England and Wales.

“We have decided to pick Russell as he will be available. There were other candidates but we wanted someone who could be available for us and certainly he has got the experience,” a cricket website quoted (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan as saying.

Domingo, who earlier served as the South Africa coach, will start his stint with the Bangladesh team from August 21.