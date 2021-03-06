India won the series 3/1 against England and booked a ticket for the World Test Championship.
Many players contributed to these series win: Axar Patel with 27 wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin, who won the Man of the Series with 32 wickets and a magnificent hundred, Washington Sundar who played a crucial knock of 96 not out in the last Test, Rishabh Pant with 270 runs, scoring a magnificent hundred.
However, one player who played the most important part of the series was Rohit Sharma, who scored a brilliant hundred in the second Test match, scoring 160, on a challenging track where everyone struggled.
This knock was series defining as India was 1/0 down after the first test and England looked a confident side. Qualifying for the World Test Championship also looked in danger for India, but the way Rohit played this knock brought back the confidence back to the Indian team and rest was history: India won the remaining 3 Test matches comfortably. Virat Kohli summed it up by saying that the knock of 160 by Rohit Sharma was like 250 on that difficult wicket.
Rohit Sharma, who has been known as a white ball specialist for his achievement in the last five years, proved in this series that he is got the temperament and the skills to play on challenging pitch.
There are so many heroes in India’s series win, but Rohit Sharma who scored the most runs in this series can't go unnoticed as he set up the foundation for India’s series win.