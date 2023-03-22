Dubai: Former India all-rounder Robin Singh’s three-year tenure with UAE team has come to an end on Tuesday.
The Emirates Cricket Board, in a message, said: “Robin Singh’s stint has ended and Mudassar Nazar will take over the reins for the tournament in Namibia. The ECB will start the hiring process for a new coach in the coming days.”
Nazar, the former Pakistan star, will be overseeing UAE team at a crucial juncture, when they will face five teams in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff in Namibia, where the top two teams will join the rest for the 50-over World Cup Qualifier. The UAE will travel to Namibia on Thursday and will face Papua New Guinea in the opener on Monday.
First World Cup win
Robin Singh took charge as Director of Cricket for Emirates Cricket Board in February 2020 and has seen the UAE qualify for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last year, where they registered their first win in the World Cup when they defeated Namibia by seven wicket in Geelong, ending a 26-year wait.
The UAE Under-19 team also won the Under-19 World Cup Plate Final.