Dubai: Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, wearing the hat of the chairman of the Dubai Cricket Council, said a cricket ground or two on their own grounds would help grow the game.
The Dubai Cricket Council has been without a ground of their own to conduct their own tournaments since facility at the Al Jaddaf area became as part of the Dubai city’s expansion programme.
Annually around 850 matches were conducted on those 10 grounds, which also had two turf wickets, on which many budding cricketers were nurtured. Currently the council is hosting the matches in private grounds such as Rugby Sevens and Dubai Sports City.
“I will still try my best to try to get it. May be it’s now the right time because so much top level cricket is being played now,” Falaknaz said. “We are not funded by anybody, it’s all self-funding. We’ve been running it for the last 40 years without help from anybody, and this is something to be proud of. We run the show for the love of cricket.”