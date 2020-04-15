New Delhi: After having talked about the best over he had faced earlier, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday revealed the fastest-spell of bowling he had to negotiate in his cricketing career.

Taking to Twitter Ponting said that former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar's 1999 spell in Perth was the fastest bowling he had ever faced in his career. The Rawalpindi Express bowled at blistering pace touching 150 kmph throughout that spell.

"Got plenty of questions the other day after calling the Flintoff over the best I'd faced. This from @shoaib100mph was the fastest spell I'd ever faced and trust me Justin wasn't backing up too far at the other end," Ponting tweeted.

Earlier, Ponting had opened up about the best over he ever faced in international cricket.

He named former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff as the one who bowled the toughest over he had to face during the 2005 Ashes.

During the second Test at Edgbaston, Flintoff troubled Ponting in the entire over, and took his wicket with the final delivery.

Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats.

No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper. Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.