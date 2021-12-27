A digital board displays a message that play has been abandoned due to rain during the second day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion Image Credit: AFP

No play was possible on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and India at Centurion Park on Monday as heavy rain meant frustration for both sides seeking to gain the upper hand in the three-match series.

India were to resume on an imposing 272 for three, but persistent rain meant the umpires called the day off at 2pm local time with no prospect of play.

Better weather is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but India will have to quicken the pace of their innings if they are to drive home their advantage.

Opener KL Rahul was superb on Sunday as he made an unbeaten 122 and when play resumes he will be joined at the crease by Ajinkya Rahane on 40.

They will want to post a big first-innings score and potentially bat only once in the Test if they are not to run out of time in their quest for victory.

South Africa will feel in the match too if they can wrap up the Indian innings quickly on the third day, but will have to bowl a lot better than on Sunday, when only seamer Lungi Ngidi (3-45) was among the wickets.

The omission of fast bowler Duanne Olivier was a major talking point on Sunday.

However, South African selection convener Victor Mpitsang explained on Monday Olivier's preparation had been hampered by a Covid-19 infection and a slight hamstring injury.

Olivier was the form bowler of the South African domestic season leading up to the Test series, with 28 wickets at an average of 11.10 in four first-class matches.

With his ability to intimidate batsmen with fast, short-pitched deliveries, Olivier had been expected to play a key role in the Test team, especially after Anrich Nortje, the country's fastest bowler, was ruled out of the series with a hip injury.

Olivier took 48 wickets in ten Tests before joining English county Yorkshire on a Kolpak contract in 2019.

With the Kolpak system coming to an end, he once again became available for South Africa.

There was no explanation for Olivier's absence when the team was announced, nor did the bowler indicate any possible barrier to him playing when Cricket South Africa released a recording of comments made by him last Thursday.

But Mpitsang confirmed a report in The Citizen newspaper and was quoted on the ESPNCricinfo website on Monday as saying illness and injury had meant Olivier was not able to prepare fully for the first Test.

"Duanne Olivier is healthy and well but did return a positive Covid-19 test result a number of weeks ago, which forced him to quarantine and took time away from his training," Mpitsang told the website.

"His workloads were not where the selection panel would have wanted them to be by the time he entered the team bubble ahead of the first Test match.

"He picked up a hamstring niggle during the two-day, inter-squad match at the start of the camp and the selectors did not want to risk him unnecessarily when there are two more Test matches to think about."