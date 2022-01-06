Sunil Gavaskar wants Men in Blue to win as a present for Kapil Dev on his birthday

South African reserve umpire Bongani Jele (left) walks off the field after consulting with ground staff as rain has delayed start of play during the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and India at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg today. Image Credit: AFP

Johannesburg: Rain delayed the start of play on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and India where the hosts need 122 runs to win.

Overnight rain persisted into Thursday morning with windy conditions. The covers were on the wicket as light drizzle fell at the scheduled start of the days play at 10am local time (0800 GMT).

If play resumes, South Africa will be 118-2 as they chase a victory target of 240 to square the series after losing the first Test in Pretoria last week.

Captain Dean Elgar (46 runs) and Rassie van der Dussen (11) are the not out batsmen.

Meanwhile, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has urged the India to win the Test on the birthday of 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

One of the greatest all-rounders, Dev turned 63 on Thursday as the second Test is poised evenly heading into the fourth and what promises to be the final day.

South Africa are 122 runs away from levelling the series 1-1, while India need eight wickets from taking an unassailable 2-0 lead and registering their maiden Test series win in the country.

The 72-year old Gavaskar termed Kapil Dev as India’s greatest cricketer and feels that Team India can give a historic win as a gift to the legendary captain on his birthday.

“And the way I look at it is, I mean, weather permitting… tomorrow happens to be the birthday in my view of India’s greatest cricketer — Kapil Dev. So I think it will be a wonderful gift for Kapil from this Indian team. There are many admirers of Kapil Dev in this team. So from this team to Kapil Dev, that will be a fantastic present,” Gavaskar said during the lunch interval of Day 3.

“India have never won a series in South Africa. In fact, India have won very few Test matches here. The last time India came here in 2018, they won the one-day series but they lost the Test series 2-1. So this is going to be huge for India,” he added.