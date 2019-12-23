Dubai: Pulse Secure secured a thrilling two-runs win over Ocean Fair through their skipper Abdul Rehman, who managed to defend 11 runs in the last over and lift the Oasis Chemicals Cup. This tournament, which will complete 20 years next season, produced a high-scoring thriller.

Batting first, Pulse Secure posted 231 runs for the loss of one wicket in 20 overs through Adnaan Khan’s unbeaten 131 and Fahad Nawaz’s unconquered 48. Ocean Fair took up the challenge of chasing the target and through a stupendous knock of 156 runs off 70 balls from Adil Hussein to maintain the run rate. Fahad Nawaz, through a spell of 3-24 and Abdul Rehman, who bagged 2-38, apart from bowling the tight last over, ensured Pulse Secure the winners’ trophy. Shafaqat Ali of Ocean Fair bagged the man of the tournament award while Adil Hussein won the best batsman award. S. Ramganish of Multiplex won the best bowler award.