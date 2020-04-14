MS Dhoni Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Former cricketer Madan Lal feels the problems for MS Dhoni will increase if the Indian Premier League (IPL) does not happen due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

"See, there are problems for MS Dhoni. He has not played cricket post-World Cup. If the IPL does not happen, problems for MSD will further increase. I don't know what the team management, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli or the selectors are thinking," Lal, who is a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), told ANI.

Dhoni last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup and was slated to return to the field during the opening match of the IPL on March 29. However, the coronavirus forced the postponement of the league until April 15.

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is approaching, Lal believes problems for Dhoni have increased.

"The selector would want MS Dhoni to first play cricket and then they select him. Team management and selectors have a huge responsibility. I feel that problems have increased. MS has played a lot of cricket and he was one of the best captains. I think he should himself tell what he thinks to the selectors and then the selectors will be able to think," he said.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

Also, it is likely that the IPL will further be postponed as several States such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, and Odisha have already announced the lockdown extension till April 30.

Lal said it is tough to organise IPL till the time the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.

"Till the time coronavirus is not over, holding IPL is very tough, because it is very big and the safety of our viewers is very important and also, how our players will travel from one city to another? So, basically there are a lot of problems at the moment. Till the time the government gives clearance, I feel it is tough. For the BCCI and franchises also, it is tough. Need to see what results come by April 30. It will be better if the BCCI and the franchises find a solution," he said.