Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal call off engagement after six months

Shaw is yet to publicly respond to Agarwal’s statement
Actor Akriti Agarwal has announced her separation from cricketer Prithvi Shaw, around six months after the couple announced their engagement in March.
In a statement shared on social media, Agarwal said she and Shaw had mutually decided to end their relationship due to differences in their future goals and circumstances.
“With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiance and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future. As much as we love and care for each other, we’ve come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together,” Agarwal wrote.
She added that their current responsibilities and circumstances had contributed to the decision to go their separate ways.
Agarwal wished Shaw and herself “the best, peace, and happiness” as they move forward. She also appealed to fans and followers to respect their privacy and refrain from speculating about the reasons behind their separation.
“I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision,” she added.
Shaw is yet to publicly respond to Agarwal’s statement. The couple had announced their engagement on March 8, with Shaw sharing a series of pictures from the occasion on social media. One photograph showed the India batter on one knee as he proposed to Agarwal, while another featured the couple displaying their engagement rings.
“From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s my perfect innings!” Shaw had captioned the post.
The engagement came during a period when Shaw was attempting to revive his cricket career. The right-handed batter made his India debut in 2018 and marked the occasion with a century in his first Test against the West Indies.
Shaw was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs75 lakh in the accelerated round of the IPL 2026 auction after going unsold in the initial rounds. However, he did not feature in a single match during the 2026 IPL season.
His domestic career has also experienced setbacks. Shaw was dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad in October 2024 and subsequently continued his domestic career with Maharashtra. Following Agarwal’s separation announcement, Shaw has also removed the engagement photographs from his Instagram profile.