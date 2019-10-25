Papua New Guinea celebrate a wicket against Singapore in Dubai. Image Credit: ICC

Dubai: Papua New Guinea became the first team to qualify for the play-offs by defeating Singapore by 43 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup qualifier at the Dubai International Stadium.

It was PNG’s fourth win out of their five matches in the event.

Singapore won the toss and put PNG into bat. Openers Tony Ura (30) and Assad Vala (24) helped put on 61 runs in less than six overs.

After their good start, Charles Amini (41 n.o) and Kiplin Doriga (43 n.o) put on an unbeaten 79-run stand for the fifth wicket to help PNG post 180-4.

Singapore lost their opener Surendran Chandramohan for a duck and his partner Rezza Gaznavi for eight.

Though middle order batsman Tim David top scored with 44 runs, Singapore batting crashed to the bowling of right-arm pacer Damien Ravu (4-18) and could muster only 137-9.

Ireland trounced Jersey by eight wickets at the Tolerance Oval ground in Abu Dhabi.

Jersey, fresh from their impressive win over hosts the UAE, were bowled out for 105.

Ireland’s opening bowler Mark Adair bagged three wickets for just 10 runs.

Ireland won by eight wickets with 36 balls to spare with opener Paul Stirling hitting an unbeaten 58 off 37 balls with five boundaries and two sixes.

Namibia thrashed Kenya by 87 in an afternoon match at the Dubai International stadium.

After electing to bat first, Namibia posted 181-5 riding on half centuries from opener Stephen Baard (51) and captain Gerhard Erasmus (52).

Kenya were shot out for 94 runs in 18.5 overs Bernard Scholtz bagged four wickets for 12 runs and was backed by JJ Smitt (3-19). Rakep Patel top scored with 30 runs for Kenya.

In Thursday’s late night match at the Dubai International Stadium, Scotland defeated Bermuda by 46 runs.