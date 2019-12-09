“He is young and he has that energy and enthusiasm, he plays in the IPL, and he plays for India and is just living his dream. There will be a lot of critics around him, he’s only 21 (22),” Pietersen said on Star Sports. He added that former players and experts criticise Pant because they want him to learn from his mistakes. “I observed him very closely during the IPL and he kept making the same mistake and when you do that continuously then pundits, experts and people who have played the game want to criticise you because you should be learning from your mistakes. But I never realised he’s 21, I thought he was 24 or 25, because by that age you have matured in your game and at the age of 27-30 is when you are playing your best sport.”