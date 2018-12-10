Adelaide: Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant said Monday he was “very happy” to have helped India win the first Test in Adelaide after equalling the world record of 11 catches in a match.
The 21-year-old, playing in only his sixth Test, matched the record held by England’s Jack Russell and South Africa’s AB de Villiers when he caught Australia’s Mitchell Starc off the bowling of Mohammad Shami on Monday.
“It was really nervous as they were coming close, but we did well,” he told Indian media after eclipsing the India record of 10 catches in a game by Wriddhiman Saha and helping his side to a tense 31-run victory on the fifth day.
“I’m very happy to contribute to the team, first time getting to this milestone. I always enjoy troubling batsmen.
“I love it when they concentrate on me and not on the bowlers.”
Russell achieved the feat against South Africa in 1995 and De Villiers matched the achievement against Pakistan in 2013.
Pant caught Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine, Starc, Travis Head, and Josh Hazlewood in the first innings, while in the second he pouched Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Paine and Starc.
In fact, Pant would have become the keeper with highest dismissals in a Test had he caught Nathan Lyon off Bumrah in the 105th over.
The Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai and BCCI acting president C.K. Khanna congratulated the Indian team for winning the first Test in Adelaide. “Heartiest congratulations to the team. Virat and his boys have brought about a comprehensive victory. Excellent team effort and hopefully the boys would carry on the winning momentum,” Rai said on the win.
“This win is as special as the one in Adelaide in 2003-04 and Perth in 2007-08.”
Rai also congratulated young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is now the joint world record holder with 11 catches.
“It’s a splendid achievement and congratulations to Rishabh,” the CoA chief added.
Acting president Khanna said that this victory is a start of something very special for the coming days.
“Considering that India have won the first Test of a series in Australia for the first time in 70 years, it makes it more special. We couldn’t be more proud of Virat and his team’s achievement. I am sure we will win this series comprehensively and create history,” Khanna said.
