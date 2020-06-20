Pakistan all-rounder will join squad late in England, not seen family for five months

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza with their son Izhaan Mirza Image Credit: Twitter

Pakistan star Shoaib Malik has been given permission to hook up with the Pakistan squad in England late as he will spend time with his immediate family, tennis player Sania Mirza and one-year-old son Izhaan, whom he has not met for five months due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20s in August-September in a bio-secure environment in England following the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 29-member combined squad will depart on June 28 for Manchester, before travelling to Derbyshire for a 14-day quarantine period during which they will be allowed to train and practise as per the standard operating procedure for the series.

Malik has been stuck in Pakistan while his wife Sania and son Izhaan have been in India due to the ban on international travel.

“Unlike the rest of us, Shoaib Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

“As travel restrictions are now slowly easing out and there is an opportunity for a family reunion, it is appropriate that at a human level we show compassion as part of our duty of care and respect Shoaib’s request.”

The PCB said they have spoken to their counterparts, England and Wales Cricket Board, who have agreed to make an exception for Malik to enter the country on July 24.