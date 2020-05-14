Neutrality has gone out the window, says former Pakistan pacer

Shoaib Akhtar Image Credit: Twitter

Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakitan paceman, has hit out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) following a post they shared on their Twitter handle.

It all started with an ESPNcricinfo poll on the social media platform where the cricket website paired 20 top players - former and current - with each other and asked fans to pick one contest they would love to watch.

Akhtar took note of this poll and stated he would need just four deliveries to get Smith out. His Twitter post read: “Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol.”

The ICC Twitter handle replied to this with a Michael Jordan meme in their next Tweet. This infuriated Akhtar and he hit out at them.

His post read: “A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window. Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there.”