Benoni, South Africa: Touring Pakistan team beat a South African Invitation XI by six wickets on the third and final day of their match at Willowmoore Park on Friday.
Opener Imam-ul Haq and middle order batsman Haris Sohail came up with timely half-centuries as they chased down the target.
Brief Scores: SA Invitation XI 318-7 declared and 182-7 declared (N. Brand 71, M Ackerman 32, O Nyaku 37; Mohammad Amir 3-35) vs Pakistan 306-7 declared and 195-4 (Imam-ul-Haq 66, Haris Sohail 73 not out, K. Simmonds 2-79). Result: Pakistan won by six wickets.