Pakistan fans celebrate. Image Credit: Reuters

Karachi: Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for six limited-overs internationals starting next month, the two cricket boards said on Friday, another step towards reviving international cricket in Pakistan after years of isolation.

In a joint statement, the cricket boards said the One-Day International (ODI) series will begin on September 27 in Karachi where they will play the other two ODI matches on September 29 and October 2.

The Sri Lankans will then move to Lahore for three T20 matches, starting on October 5, the second match is scheduled for October 7, while the final match will be on October 9.

This will be Sri Lanka’s second tour of Pakistan since their team bus was attacked by militants during a Test match in Lahore in March 2009.