Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan received Hashim Amla (left) and Darren Sammy of Peshawar Zalmi at his residence. The two cricketers are now in Pakistan for the ongoing Pakistan Super League. Image Credit: Courtesy: Peshawar Zalmi

Dubai: It was a moment to cherish for Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy and their team’s batting mentor Hashim Amla when they called on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on the sidelines of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A legendary allrounder and Pakistan’s World Cup-winning captain, Imran congratulated former West Indies T20 captain Sammy on receiving Pakistan’s Honorary Citizenship. During the conversation, Imran reminded Sammy that he is now a Pakistan citizen too and his role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan will always be remembered. He also appreciated the role of Javed Afridi, the Zalmi chairman, for working together with Sammy to bring cricket back to Pakistan.

Imran appreciated South African batting star Amla for coming to Pakistan and helping the players with their batting technique. He also said that he is glad that whole PSL is taking place in Pakistan. “The people are also happy and all matches of PSL have been full houses. This is a message for the whole world,” remarked Imran.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cabinet Committee on Law and Order reviewed security arrangements for PSL cricket matches and decided to further tighten security in view of any possible terrorist threat perceptions. Basharat Raja, Law Minister of Punjab who chaired the meeting, directed that special attention should be paid to implementing the security plan.