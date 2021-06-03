Kolkata: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will set the ball rolling for the remaining 20 matches of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi from June 9-24. All matches will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the fixtures on Thursday, paving the way for the tournament to resume after it was suspended in Pakistan in March following a few positive cases of COVID-19 in the teams. There will be five double headers to complete the tournament within a 15-day window.
Fixtures
June 9: Lahore Qalanders vs Islamabad United (Night)
June 10: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings (Day); Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars (Night)
June 11: Islamabad vs Quetta Gladiators (Night)
June 12: Quetta vs Peshawar (Night)
June 13: Islamabad vs Lahore (Day); Multan vs Peshawar (Night)
June 14: Islamabad vs Karachi (Night)
June 15: Quetta vs Lahore (Day); Peshawar vs Karachi (Night)
June 16: Multan vs Quetta (Night)
June 17: Islamabad vs Peshawar (Day); Karachi vs Lahore (Night)
June 18: Multan vs Lahore (Night)
June 19: Quetta vs Karachi (Day) ; Multan vs Islamabad (Night)
June 21: Qualifier: Team 1 vs Team 2 (Day); Eliminator: Team 3 vs Team 4 (Night)
June 22: Eliminator 2: Eliminator Winner vs Qualifier Runner-Up (Night)
June 24: Final: TBC (Night)