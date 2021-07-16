Islamabad: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been ruled out of today’s first Twenty20 international against England because of a leg injury.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said Ali has been pulled out of the game at Nottingham “as a precautionary measure due to a strain in his left leg.”
Second-string team
The right-arm fast bowler picked up the injury during Pakistan’s training session yesterday and his injury will be reassessed ahead of the second T20 at Leeds on Sunday.
England’s second-string team whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 in the ODI series. Ali took a five-wicket haul in the second ODI at Lord’s but Pakistan batsmen failed to chase down the 248-run target and lost by 52 runs.