London: Both England and Australia will need several fast-bowling options for a busy Ashes schedule due to ageing attacks and recent injury scares.

England have named veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad in their XI for the opening Test which gets under way at Edgbaston on Friday.

Australia, who recently won their World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, are on a punishing programme of six Tests in eight weeks.

10-wicket win

England earlier this month warmed up for the five-game Ashes with a 10-wicket win against Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord’s.

The hosts boast the two most successful quicks in Test history, but it appears unlikely the pair will both play every match.

Anderson, who will turn 41 during the fifth and final Test, has been the spearhead of the attack for nearly two decades and has formed a potent new-ball combination with Broad, but the Ashes schedule can be particularly tough on fast bowlers.

Modern fitness methods

Modern fitness methods allied to long experience as Test specialists have helped Broad and Anderson keep bowling at an age when most of their predecessors had long retired.

Broad’s 37th birthday is next week, between the first two Tests.

But with the threat of injuries — express quick Jofra Archer is out of the series with an elbow problem and the rapid Mark Wood’s career has been blighted by injuries — Anderson knows England are unlikely to field the same pace attack in every Test.Op

Optimistic

“I think playing all five is a little bit optimistic, and not just for myself,” said Anderson, who said featuring in three of the games is more realistic.

England will be desperate to avoid a repeat of the 2019 Ashes opener at Edgbaston, where Anderson broke down with a calf injury after bowling just four overs in a match the hosts lost by 251 runs.

Both Anderson and fast-medium seamer Ollie Robinson were rested from the Ireland match to ensure they were fit for Edgbaston following niggling injuries.

Australia, unusually, are being captained by a fast bowler in Pat Cummins, with the 30-year-old confidently predicting: “I’ll be aiming to play all six (Tests).”

‘Fresh, ready to go’

History is threatening to repeat itself for Josh Hazlewood, who missed the start of the 2019 Ashes in Birmingham following an injury lay-off before featuring later in the series.

Four years ago, Australia opted for the slightly slower but remorselessly accurate seamer in Peter Siddle.

It could be a similar story this week, with Scott Boland competing against Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, whose left-arm angle is a real point of difference, for a place in Australia’s attack.

The 34-year-old Boland has taken 33 wickets in just eight Tests at the staggeringly low average of 14.57.

Missed WTC final

And those figures may mean even the world-class Hazlewood, with 222 wickets from 59 Tests, has to bide his time, with injuries restricting the 32-year-old in recent years.

“No doubt you still want to play every game and it’s hard to sit on the sidelines and watch,” Hazlewood, who missed the WTC final, told the Guardian.

“But potentially if you bowl back-to-back Tests and you bowl 50 overs and you’ve got some of Boland, Starc or myself on the bench, fresh, ready to go ready for the next Test ... the guys are more open to it.”

Australia could also call upon Michael Neser, who has been starring for Welsh club Glamorgan in the County Championship, as a potential replacement quick later in the series.

England's Ben Stokes bowls during practice at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Thursday. Image Credit: Reuters

‘Bazball approach’

England captain Ben Stokes insists there will be no let-up in his side’s dynamic ‘Bazball’ approach.

Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have overseen 11 wins from 13 Tests since they joined forces, with England’s ultra-aggressive style dubbed Bazball in reference to former New Zealand captain McCullum’s nickname.

All-rounder Stokes, a veteran of several Ashes campaigns, told a pre-match press conference at Edgbaston on Thursday: “Today has been the most relaxed the group has felt. We are really excited to get going, it’s been a long time coming.”

'Get best out of the team'

He added: “What we have done over the last year is show how we want to play. We found a way that we are able to get the best out of the team and also the individuals.”

Stokes was adamant that England had no plans to modify their style against Pat Cummins’s powerful side during the five-match series, which starts in Birmingham on Friday.

“We get asked if we will continue to play this way against this opposition or that opposition,” he said.