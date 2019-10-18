Other cricketers also took to social media to post pictures with their better halves

Taking to Twitter, Kohli on Thursday shared an image of him with Anushka with a caption: "The ones who fast together laugh together." Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli kept fast with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to celebrate Karva Chauth.

Other Indian cricketers also took to social media to post pictures with their better halves on the occasion of Karva Chauth.

Shikhar Dhawan wished Karva Chauth to wife Aesha. "Happy KarwaChauth my love, you are far but still always close to me. Cannot wait to see you soon. love u lots Aesha Dhawan. Wishing all other married couples as well. May God bless you all with a peaceful long life together," Dhawan tweeted.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir found a unique way wishing Karva Chauth to wife Natasha. Along with a picture of himself and his wife, Gambhir tweeted in Hindi: "Are chand to kabka nikla hua tha."

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted: "Bahut Ghazab, Prem aur Shraddha #KarwaChauth #Chand."

Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma also shared pictures with their wives.