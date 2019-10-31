Dubai: Oman joined Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next year. These six teams qualified from the ICC Men’s T20 qualifiers held in the Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Oman clinched the place in the World Cup by defeating Hong Kong by 12 runs in the play-off held at the Dubai International stadium on Wednesday night. Scotland had defeated the UAE to also win their place in the World Cup on Wednesday afternoon. In the battle for fifth held at the same venue on Thursday, Scotland defeated Oman by five wickets. On Friday, at 2pm the first semi-final between Ireland will be held at Dubai International Stadium followed by second semi-final between Papua New Guinea and Namibia from 7.30pm. The final will be held on Saturday at 7.30pm