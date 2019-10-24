In the Ashes 2019, Australia didn't select any front line spinner except Nathan Lyon

Shane Warne Image Credit: PTI

London: Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne believes that the lack of bench strength in the spin bowling department is a 'real issue' in Test cricket for Australia.

"Luckily we have such a quality spinner in Lyon, he's done so well in all conditions around the world, held that attack together, but if something happened to him it would be a real issue," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warne as saying.

"It's important for Australia - I'm not saying Lyon is retiring or anything, he's got a lot more in him - that if something does happen for Australia that someone could set up," he added.