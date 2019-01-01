Wellington: Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson took six wickets for seven runs during a match on Tuesday in New Zealand’s domestic Super Smash competition. It was the third-best bowling figure in the history of Twenty20 cricket.
The 24-year-old right-arm pacer achieved the best-ever figures by a New Zealander in a T20 match while playing for Canterbury province against Auckland, who still managed to score 110.
The 24-year-old as he destroyed Auckland’s batting line-up in the Super Smash clash at Eden Park’s Outer Oval to finish with figures of 4-0-7-6, to be on par with Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, who produced a similar feat for Melbourne Stars against Scorchers at Perth in 2012.
Jamieson captured the wickets of England international James Vince, Sean Solia and Mark Chapman in his first spell then returned to dismiss Ronnie Hira, Mitchell McClenaghan and Ben Lister in four balls as Auckland were bowled out for 110.
Only Malaysia-born left-arm spinner Arul Suppiah, who took 6-5 for Somerset in 2011, and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan, who took 6-6 for the Barbados Tridents in 2013, have had better returns.
The previous best by a New Zealander was Ish Sodhi’s 6-11 for Adelaide in Australia’s Big Bash League.