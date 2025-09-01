GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

Bangladesh secure 9-wicket win over Netherlands in second T20I

Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Raman shine for the hosts

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed (L) celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Netherlands' Vikramjit Singh during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Netherlands at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on September 1, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Bangladesh defeated Netherlands by nine wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 International series on Monday.

Chasing a small target of 104 to win, Tanzid Hasan scored a 40-ball 54 including four boundaries and two sixes to guide Bangladesh to victory in the 14th over.

Earlier, Netherlands were bundled out for a meagre 103. Netherlands suffered early blows when they lost two wickets for just 14 runs.

Opener Vikrajit Singh who looked to be in good form scoring a 17-ball 24 succumbed at a crucial time.

None of the other batters were able to hold the innings firm with just Aryan Dutt scoring a quickfire 30 as Netherlands just managed to enter the three-digit score.

For Bangladesh, Nasum Ahmed claimed three wickets while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Raman picked two each.

Bangladesh lead three T20Is 1-0 after they won the first one two days ago.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
