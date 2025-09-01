Bangladesh secure 9-wicket win over Netherlands in second T20I

Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Raman shine for the hosts
Dubai: Bangladesh defeated Netherlands by nine wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 International series on Monday.
Chasing a small target of 104 to win, Tanzid Hasan scored a 40-ball 54 including four boundaries and two sixes to guide Bangladesh to victory in the 14th over.
Earlier, Netherlands were bundled out for a meagre 103. Netherlands suffered early blows when they lost two wickets for just 14 runs.
Opener Vikrajit Singh who looked to be in good form scoring a 17-ball 24 succumbed at a crucial time.
None of the other batters were able to hold the innings firm with just Aryan Dutt scoring a quickfire 30 as Netherlands just managed to enter the three-digit score.
For Bangladesh, Nasum Ahmed claimed three wickets while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Raman picked two each.
Bangladesh lead three T20Is 1-0 after they won the first one two days ago.
