Nepal to host Bangladesh for historic three-match T20I series

The three matches will be played on March 26, 28 and 30, 2027.
Nepal will host Bangladesh for a three-match T20 International series in Kirtipur in March 2027 as part of a joint initiative between the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
The three matches will be played on March 26, 28 and 30, 2027.
The series will be a landmark occasion for Nepal, with Bangladesh set to become the first Test-playing nation to visit the country for a bilateral series. It will also be Nepal’s biggest bilateral cricket assignment to date.
The matches will be dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods that recently hit Nepal. CAN and BCB said the series would honour the victims and express solidarity with their bereaved families and communities affected by the disaster.
Both boards described the series as an opportunity to bring the people of Nepal and Bangladesh closer through cricket, while promoting friendship, humanitarian solidarity and cooperation.
“The three matches will provide an opportunity for Bangladesh and Nepal to come together through cricket and convey a message of friendship and solidarity at a time of great loss,” the BCB said in a statement.
The partnership between the two boards will extend beyond the T20I series, with Bangladesh committing to support the development of Nepal’s women’s cricket, age-group programmes and capacity-building initiatives.
CAN and BCB will also explore future tours involving the Nepal A team, as well as bilateral A-team series between the two countries.
The boards said they hoped the partnership would use cricket as a platform to promote unity, empathy and solidarity between Nepal and Bangladesh while strengthening long-term cooperation for the development of Nepali cricket.