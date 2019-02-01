Dubai: Nepal levelled the Twenty20 series with the UAE on Friday with a four-wicket victory in Dubai.
The UAE cruised to victory in the first T20 in Dubai on Thursday, winning by a comfortable 21 runs thanks to a commanding 59 from Shaiman Anwar.
But Nepal, who won the ODI series 2-1 last week, came out firing after the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first.
Avinash Bohara claimed three wickets for 20 runs, including the key one of opener CP Rizwan, who looked settled on 44 runs.
It was impressive all-round bowling show from the tourists with three other bowlers — Sompal Kami, Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane — taking two wickets apiece to skittle the UAE out for 107.
In response, it was closer than Nepal would have liked as Dipendra Singh Airee scored an unbeaten 47, aided by 20 from Karan and 18 from Pawan Saraf to help them reach their target with just three balls remaining but with four wickets in hand. Sultan Ahmed was the best of the UAE bowlers, taking two wickets for nine runs.
They decisive third T20 takes place in Dubai on Sunday.
Brief scores
Nepal win by 4 wickets
UAE 107 all out (19.2 overs): CP Rizwan 44, Shaiman Anwar 14; Sompal Kami 2-15, Avinash Bohara 3-20
Nepal 111-6 (19.3 overs): Karan KC 20, Dipendra Singh Airee 47n.o., Pawan Sarraf 18; Sultan Ahmad 2-9