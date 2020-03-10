The Nad Al Sheba team that won the Dubai Cricket Council’s 11th League of Mammoths title at the Sevens ground. Image Credit: DCC

Dubai. Nad Al Sheba (NAS) defeated Jumeirah Mammoths by 34 runs to win the Dubai Cricket Council’s 11th League of Mammoths (LOM) title at the Sevens ground. In the final.

NAS posted an impressive 192-8 in 25 overs with Sheridan Hadfield top scoring with 74 runs and Rambabu Narisetty hitting 56 runs. Devrajan Srinivasan chipped in with 38 runs. Pradeep Hegde fine spell of 4-33 backed by Shiva Pagarani (2-32) went in vain. In reply Jumeirah could muster only 158 in 23.4 overs despite Idrees Kapadia’s 45 runs and Hegde’s unbeaten 31.