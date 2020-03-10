Dubai. Nad Al Sheba (NAS) defeated Jumeirah Mammoths by 34 runs to win the Dubai Cricket Council’s 11th League of Mammoths (LOM) title at the Sevens ground. In the final.
NAS posted an impressive 192-8 in 25 overs with Sheridan Hadfield top scoring with 74 runs and Rambabu Narisetty hitting 56 runs. Devrajan Srinivasan chipped in with 38 runs. Pradeep Hegde fine spell of 4-33 backed by Shiva Pagarani (2-32) went in vain. In reply Jumeirah could muster only 158 in 23.4 overs despite Idrees Kapadia’s 45 runs and Hegde’s unbeaten 31.
Santosh Kotian (3-36) and Devrajan Srinivasan (2-22) were the chief destroyers. Kotian won the best bowler of the tournament with 17 wickets from nine matches while Kunal Jain of Zabeel Mammoths with 412 runs from eight matches won the best batsman award. Mukund Srinivasan of Jumeirah Mammoths (8 matches, 207 runs and 14 wickets) bagged the Player of the tournament award.