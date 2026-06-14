The incident took place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium after the rain-hit first ODI, where India secured a comfortable victory. Reddy was speaking to reporters about his performance when his phone, placed near the microphones, began to ring.

A light-hearted moment after India’s seven-wicket win over Afghanistan brought smiles off the field as young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy briefly stopped his post-match press conference to take a phone call from his mother.

The moment drew warm reactions online after the video was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which captioned it: “The post-match presser can wait but a call from Mom simply cannot.”

Without hesitation, he apologised to the media and picked up the call. Speaking in Telugu, he told his mother that he would call her back shortly, saying he was still in the middle of media duties.

India’s chase was then led by skipper Shubman Gill, who produced a fluent unbeaten 84. His 66-ball knock, decorated with 11 fours and two sixes, guided India home with 13 balls to spare and sealed a strong start to the series.

On the field, the 23-year-old had earlier played an important role with the ball in the rain-curtailed match. He picked up two key wickets for 31 runs, removing Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and veteran Mohammad Nabi to help restrict the visitors to 194.

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