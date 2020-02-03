Mumbai Indians Image Credit: AP

Mumbai: The second edition of Mumbai Indians (MI) grassroots initiative junior 2020 will expand to Pune and Nagpur with an introduction of an additional Under-16 Boys category.

The MI Junior in its inaugural year was held in two categories — U-14 Boys & a U-16 Girls in Mumbai in 2019.

The tournament will be played in three city legs — Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, with Mumbai starting on February 3, followed by the Pune and Nagpur legs from February 12 and February 17 respectively.

The winner of each category city leg will qualify for the play-offs and finals in Mumbai, scheduled from March 16.

Over 200 school teams will compete in 375 matches across the 3 categories, vying for top honours. Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan inaugurated the MI Junior 2020 edition at the National Cricket Club, Cross Maidan here on Monday.

The first edition of the MI Junior Cricket Tournament was a roaring success with Rizvi Springfield High School and Shardashram Vidyamandir English School emerging winners in the U-14 Boys and U-14 Girls categories respectively.