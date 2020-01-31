Dubai. UAE’s medium pacer Rishabh Mukherjee and his skipper and left-arm spinner Aryan Lakra wrecked Nigeria with deadly spells to ensure a seven-wicket win in the 13th place play-off semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in the Witrand Cricket Field in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Nigeria were bowled out for 145 in 46.4 overs. Mukherjee returned with figures of 4 for 35 with Lakra picking three wickets for 20 runs. UAE chased the target through Alishan Sharafu’s unbeaten knock of 59 which came off 60 balls with seven boundaries and six that won him the man of the match award. Jonathan Figy chipped in with 28 runs while Ansh Tandon remained unbeaten on 15.