Lt Colonel MS Dhoni Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was seen playing volleyball with members of his Territorial Army battallion in a video that has been doing the rounds of social media on Saturday. Dhoni started serving his regiment on Friday.

Dhoni was bestowed an honorary rank of Lt Colonel in the Territorial Army in 2011 and has also qualified as a paratrooper having completed five parachute training jumps. Dhoni will be staying with his 106 TA Battalion (Para) till August 15 and undertake duties with the troops, Army officials said.

The Territorial Army is a reservist force that draws on civilians who can do short stints to assist the military. Dhoni will be doing a 15-day stint with the Rashtriya Rifles' Victor Force engaged in counter-insurgency operations. He will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with the troops, the army had said in a statement.