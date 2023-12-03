Abu Dhabi: Morrisville Samp Army defeated Delhi Bulls by four wickets in the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
After restricting Delhi Bulls to 95 for eight through fine spells from Jason Holder (3 for 15) and Salman Irshad (3 for 14), Samp Army rode to victory with two balls to spare with Faf du Plessis top-scoring with 30 runs and Najibullah Zadran hitting a timely unbeaten 25.
This was Delhi Bulls first loss after registering three consecutive victories to top the table.
Put in to bat, Johnson Charles departed early for just 9. Even Quinton de Kock, who showed great form in the recent World Cup, also failed to contribute much departing for only 11.
Shaky start
Despite a shaky start, Delhi Bulls managed to reach the half century in the fifth over but the scoring saw a dip with bowlers dominating the session as they failed to reach the three-digit mark.
In reply, Samp Army began their march to the target with opener Ibrahim Zadran making an aggressive start but his knock was cut short by Navee Ul Haq in the second over. Du Plessis took the centre stage as he scored at an impressive pace hitting 30 off just 17 balls with a boundary and three sixes. An unbeaten 25 from Najibullah Zardan meant Samp Army achieved the target with two balls to spare.
Brief scores:
Samp Army bt Delhi Bulls by 4 wkts. Delhi Bulls 95 for 8 in 1o overs (James Vince 24, Jason Holder 3 for 15, Salman Irshad 3 for 14) Samp Army 96 for 6 in 9.4 overs (Andries Gous 20, Faf du Plessis 30, Najibullah Zadran 25n.o, Fazalhaq Farooq 2 for 17, Dwayne Bravo 2 for 22)
Player of the Match: Jason Holder