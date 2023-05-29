Dubai: With an aim of providing exposure, quality match practice and preparation ahead of the ICC World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, the national selectors in consultation with the team management have finalised a list of 22 players from which the squad for each of the three-match ODI series matches against West Indies will be selected.
The series begins next Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. All three day-night matches will begin at 4:30pm local time.
The UAE squad for the ICC World Cup Qualifier is expected to be announced during the ODI series, the UAE team will leave for Zimbabwe on June 11.
UAE squad:
Mohammad Waseem (captain), Aayan Khan, Aditya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Ansh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ethan D’Souza, Fahad Nawaz, Jonathan Figgy, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Lovepreet Singh, Matiullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind and Zahoor Khan.
Schedule (start time 4.30pm UAE):
June 4: UAE vs West Indies, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE
June 6: UAE vs West Indies, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE
June 9: UAE vs West Indies, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE