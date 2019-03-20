Batsman smashes 13 off Malinga to set hosts up for victory

South Africa's David Miller hits a six during the Super Over. Image Credit: AFP

Cape Town: David Miller shone with gloves and bat as South Africa beat Sri Lanka on a Super Over in a dramatic first Twenty20 international at Newlands on Tuesday.

In the unaccustomed role of wicketkeeper, Miller held a catch and made a stumping as Sri Lanka were restricted to 134 for seven after being sent in.

Miller then hit 41 off 23 balls but South Africa’s lower order collapsed as the home side lost eight wickets and could only match Sri Lanka’s total.

Miller then hit 13 runs as South Africa scored 14 off the Super Over, bowled by Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga.

Sri Lanka could only manage five runs off Imran Tahir’s over in reply.

Miller was handed the wicketkeeping gloves in preparation for his likely role as Quinton de Kock’s back-up in the World Cup.

He caught Niroshan Dickwella off Dale Steyn’s bowling off the second ball of the match and made a stumping when Kamindu Mendis ran past an Imran Tahir googly. Mendis top-scored for Sri Lanka with 41.