Abu Dhabi: MI Emirates will unveil the anticipated MI Emirates Fan Carnival at their final home game with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
MI Emirates Fan Carnival is designed to give a delightful experience to excite and engage fans of all ages and families, with a fun-filled evening with celebration, games to play and watch MI Emirates play live. Kieron Pollard, captain, MI Emirates is “looking forward to seeing the fans enjoying the carnival and the match at the stadium,” while all-rounder Dwayne Bravo wants “the supporters to come with their crew and cheer the team for their last game in Abu Dhabi.”
Lucky winners
The MI Emirates Fan Carnival will have entertainers and the carnival atmosphere at the stadium will be enhanced with games like bouncy castle, knock the can, basketball hoop, dart board and fastest runner between the wickets. Young spectators, who are dressed as their favourite superhero or character, can stand a chance to watch the match from the luxurious Fan Pod. The fans can also have a chance to meet the MI Emirates players.
The lucky winners can receive ILT20 Finals hospitality tickets, tickets upgrade to hospitality during the match, autographed merchandise by the MI Emirates players and a lot more prizes await the winners.