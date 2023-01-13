Dubai: MI Emirates’ skipper Kieron Pollord is eager to continue their aggressive brand of cricket in the ILT20 as they begins their campaign against Sharjah Warriors in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Though the former West Indian captain is cautious as the newly assembled team is yet to get into the stride, the men in blue have the edge with several proven match-winners in various Twenty20 leagues across the world and has could strike a right balance in both bowling and batting.

“Pressure is always there, be it any franchise. But yes more so for this franchise, because we believe in high level of performance. Having the experience of being here (with Mumbai Indians) for a while, I know what’s needed. I think (the management) did a very good job as the composition of our team trying to cover all pieces,” he said.

Burning desire

Pollard is looking forward to his new role with MI Emirates as a leader and said he still had the drive to play exciting cricket that MI is known for.

“Personally I still have the drive and burning desire to play cricket that keeps pushing me. As a leader, I am going to continue to guide these guys because they have played cricket before and that’s the reason why they are here. So, it’s a matter of putting all the pieces of the puzzle together and play an exciting cricket,” he said.

Sharjah Warriors players gearing up for the opener against MI Emirates. Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Warriors Twitter

Banking on UAE talent

On the other hand, Sharjah Warriors skipper Moeen Ali will be banking on the three England players from the World Cup-winning team to form the backbone of the team while also expecting some young UAE talents to deliver on the big stage.

“Our aim is to play some good cricket. Taking one game at a time is really important to franchise cricket,” said the England vice-captain who will also be focusing on nurturing the home talents during the tournament.

“We have four exciting UAE players. The league is important to them than anybody else. If we can do well and win then it’s fine, but if we can help the UAE players’ journey along the way, then it’s great,” said the England all-rounder.