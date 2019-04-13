Tournament for various age categories held over four grounds

MGM Pakistan that emerged as the champions of the YTCA - Victoria five-nations cricket tournament. Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: MGM Pakistan emerged as the champions of the Young Talent Cricket Academy-Victoria Five-Nations cricket tournament which was contested by the cream of promising youngsters in the UAE.

This tournament for various age categories organised by Shahzad Altaf, chief coach of YTCA, had players from the UAE, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa take part.

In the senior event MGM Pakistan won the title while Victoria India finished runners up. In the Under-17 category, India Battle Face defeated Asia Ajman and in the U15 category, India COE, defeated India Battle Face. In the U13 event, India Victoria won by beating UAE Desert Cubs