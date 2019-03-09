Dubai: Syed Maqsood sparkled with a ton in Indian Veterans’ eight-wicket win over Lanka Lions Veterans in a Twenty20 game to mark the farewell for former Lanka Lions skipper Suranjit Dharmasena at the Sharjah English School cricket ground.

Put in to bat, Lanka Lions got off to a good start as Nurendra Pereira (36) and Heshan DeSilva (17) put on 55 runs in quick time for the opening partnership until Heshan was bowled by Piyush Maloo.

A few quick wickets fell as Gopal Jasapara, Mohammad Lokhandwala, Maqsood and Devender picked up wickets regularly. Ajith Weerakody hit six fours and a six to take Lions to a good score of 157 runs in their 20 overs.