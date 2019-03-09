Dubai: Syed Maqsood sparkled with a ton in Indian Veterans’ eight-wicket win over Lanka Lions Veterans in a Twenty20 game to mark the farewell for former Lanka Lions skipper Suranjit Dharmasena at the Sharjah English School cricket ground.
Put in to bat, Lanka Lions got off to a good start as Nurendra Pereira (36) and Heshan DeSilva (17) put on 55 runs in quick time for the opening partnership until Heshan was bowled by Piyush Maloo.
A few quick wickets fell as Gopal Jasapara, Mohammad Lokhandwala, Maqsood and Devender picked up wickets regularly. Ajith Weerakody hit six fours and a six to take Lions to a good score of 157 runs in their 20 overs.
Indian Veterans lost Jairaj Thakur quickly to Weerakody but Syed Maqsood and Vijay Mehra (19) put on a 89-run partnership to put them on track. Maqsood belted 14 boundaries and three sixes to race to an unbeaten 102 before retiring. Local cricket stalwarts Freddy Sidhwa, Presley Polonowita, Mohammad Lokhandwala and Sumedha presented Dharmasena with a memento later.