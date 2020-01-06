Sydney: Spinner Nathan Lyon took 5-50 as Australia underlined their absolute dominance of New Zealand with a crushing 279-run victory in the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday to sweep the series 3-0.
The hosts were utterly ruthless with bat and ball throughout the series and dismissed New Zealand for 136 having declared on 217 for two after lunch to hand the Black Caps an unlikely victory target of 416.
New Zealand had arrived with some confidence they could repeat the singular feat of the triumphant 198586 tourists from across the Tasman Sea but will return well beaten after injury and illness ravaged the squad.
With captain Kane Williamson and batsman Henry Nicholls missing because of a flu bug, New Zealand had no answer to the fearsome pace of Australia's quicks and the guile of Lyon's spin.
Lyon, aided by paceman Mitchell Starc's 3-25, cleaned up the tail on a deteriorating pitch to finish with 10 wickets for the match.
The tourists' Ross Taylor scored 22 runs to take his career tally to 7,174 and overhaul Stephen Fleming as New Zealand's highest test scorer.
It was a rare glimmer of light for the visitors and five balls after passing that milestone Taylor had his off stump removed by the world's top test bowler, Pat Cummins.
After New Zealand had slumped to 22-4, Colin de Grandhomme scored a gritty 52 and BJ Watling 19 off 108 balls but they served only to postpone the inevitable.
Rare run penalty
Earlier, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne had continued the prolific batting that has helped carry Australia to five thumping victories in five tests against Pakistan and New Zealand in their home summer.
Warner secured his 24th test century with an exhibition of batting on his home ground for 111 not out as the hosts looked to quickly inflate the lead of 263 with which they started the day.
The opener, born a few hundred metres from the SCG, hit 154 and 335 not out against Pakistan in the first two tests of Australia's home season but had failed to get past the half-century mark in five innings in the New Zealand series.
The left-hander looked unlikely to repeat those failures on Monday after resuming on 23 with Australia 40 without loss and he reached the milestone with three runs through mid-wicket off 147 deliveries.
Three balls later Labuschagne, who had joined Warner after Joe Burns was caught and bowled by Todd Astle for 40, passed the half-century mark for the seventh time in Australia's five home tests this year.
Australia captain Tim Paine declared after Labuschagne, who scored a maiden double century in the home side's first-innings 454, was caught at long for 59.
Warner finishes Australia's five home tests with 786 runs at an average of 131, while Labuschagne's glorious summer ended with a tally of 896 runs at 112.
Labuschagne was handed a rare penalty by umpire Aleem Dar for running on the wicket but it never looked like the extra five runs being added to New Zealand's first innings score of 251 would make a difference to the outcome.
David Warner c Colin de Grandhomme b Neil Wagner 45
Joe Burns c Ross Taylor b Colin de Grandhomme 18
Marnus Labuschagne c&b Todd Astle 215
Steven Smith c Ross Taylor b Colin de Grandhomme 63
Matthew Wade b William Somerville 22
Travis Head c BJ Watling b Matt Henry 10
Tim Paine b Colin de Grandhomme 35
James Pattinson b Neil Wagner 2
Pat Cummins c Glenn Phillips b Todd Astle 8
Mitchell Starc b Neil Wagner 22
Nathan Lyon Not Out 6
Extras 0b 6lb 1nb 0pen 1w 8
Total (150.1 overs): 454 all out
Fall of Wickets: 1-39 Burns, 2-95 Warner, 3-251 Smith, 4-288 Wade, 5-331 Head, 6-410 Paine, 7-416 Labuschagne, 8-426 Pattinson, 9-430 Cummins, 10-454 Starc
Bowling: Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Matt Henry 32 3 94 1 2.94 1w
Colin de Grandhomme 24 1 78 3 3.25 1nb
Neil Wagner 33.1 9 66 3 1.99
William Somerville 29 2 99 1 3.41
Todd Astle 32 0 111 2 3.47
New Zealand 1st innings
Tom Latham c Mitchell Starc b Pat Cummins 49
Tom Blundell b Nathan Lyon 34
Jeet Raval lbw Nathan Lyon 31
Ross Taylor lbw Pat Cummins 22
Glenn Phillips b Pat Cummins 52
BJ Watling b Mitchell Starc 9
Colin de Grandhomme Run Out Matthew Wade 20
Todd Astle Not Out 25
William Somerville b Nathan Lyon 0
Neil Wagner b Nathan Lyon 0
Matt Henry st Tim Paine b Nathan Lyon 3
Extras 1b 4lb 1nb 5pen 0w 11
Total (95.4 overs): 256 all out
Fall of Wickets: 1-68 Blundell, 2-117 Raval, 3-117 Latham, 4-145 Taylor, 5-163 Watling, 6-195 de Grandhomme, 7-235 Phillips, 8-237 Somerville, 9-237 Wagner, 10-251 Henry
Bowling: Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Mitchell Starc 21 1 57 1 2.71
Pat Cummins 22 6 44 3 2.00
James Pattinson 16 3 58 0 3.62 1nb
Nathan Lyon 30.4 10 68 5 2.22
Marnus Labuschagne 4 0 8 0 2.00
Travis Head 2 0 11 0 5.50
Australia 2nd innings
David Warner Not Out 111
Joe Burns lbw Todd Astle 40
Marnus Labuschagne c Tom Latham b Matt Henry 59
Extras 3b 3lb 0nb 0pen 1w 7
Total (52.0 overs): 217 decl
Fall of Wickets: 1-107 Burns, 2-217 Labuschagne Did Not Bat : Smith, Wade, Head, Paine, Cummins, Pattinson, Starc, Lyon
Bowling: Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Matt Henry 12 2 54 1 4.50 1w
Colin de Grandhomme 13 1 43 0 3.31
Neil Wagner 9 1 37 0 4.11
William Somerville 10 0 36 0 3.60
Todd Astle 8 1 41 1 5.12
New Zealand 2nd innings
Tom Latham lbw Mitchell Starc 1
Tom Blundell c Nathan Lyon b Mitchell Starc 2
Jeet Raval c Tim Paine b Nathan Lyon 12
Ross Taylor b Pat Cummins 22
Glenn Phillips c Tim Paine b Nathan Lyon 0
BJ Watling c Pat Cummins b Nathan Lyon 19
Colin de Grandhomme c Joe Burns b Nathan Lyon 52
Todd Astle c James Pattinson b Nathan Lyon 17
William Somerville b Mitchell Starc 7
Extras 3b 1lb 0nb 0pen 0w 4
Total (47.5 overs): 136 all out
Fall of Wickets: 1-3 Blundell, 2-4 Latham, 3-22 Raval, 4-22 Phillips, 5-38 Taylor, 6-107 de Grandhomme, 7-128 Astle, 8-136 Somerville, 9-136 Watling Did Not Bat : Wagner, Henry
Bowling: Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Mitchell Starc 9 3 25 3 2.78
Pat Cummins 11 3 29 1 2.64
James Pattinson 6 3 8 0 1.33
Nathan Lyon 16.5 4 50 5 2.97
Marnus Labuschagne 5 0 20 0 4.00