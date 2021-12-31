New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel's 10 wickets in an innings was one of the most standout individual performances of the year. Image Credit: AFP

2021 was a year which had many highs and lows in world cricket, which saw some teams achieve glory and some gloom.

The year 2021 started with Team India upsetting a strong Australia team at home in Tests.

The visitors beat Australia 2-1 even after being bowled out for 36 in the opening Test, their lowest score at Adelaide three weeks ago in December 2020. Despite having a second string side due to injuries Team India managed to bounce back and dominate the Aussies at home.

Then, South Africa toured Pakistan after 14 years and were beaten by Babar Azam and his team who captained his team for the first time.

Pakistan also won the Test series against Bangladesh and also reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

In doing so, they defeated India for the first time in World Cup in their 13th attempt. New Zealand team who had suffered a heartbreak in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s won the first ICC Test Championship finals beating India. They also reached the final of the T20 World Cup to finish runners-up.

Australia tasted success for the first time in T20 World Cup which was the only trophy that was missing from their cabinet in Dubai.

England had a tough year in Test Cricket losing nine Test matches of the 15 they played in 2021 under Joe Root despite of the captain scoring 1700 runs in the calendar year.

England also lost the Ashes and just managed to win three Tests. But the highlight of the year for me was Ajaz Patel becoming the third player in the history of cricket picking all 10 wickets in an innings against India in Mumbai. And the lowest point for me was Virat Kohli who was axed as ODI captain despite of having the best record as captain in the 50-over format. Also it’s been two years Kohli has not managed a hundred in any format.