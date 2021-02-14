Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was treated to a bird’s-eye view of the second Test between India and England being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
“Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai,” Modi posted on his Twitter account with a photo of the stadium attached taken from his aeroplane. The tweet was then retweeted by the BCCI.
Virat Kohli’s men, who lost the first Test by a massive margin of 227 runs, are in a commanding position in the ongoing Test match as they had England all out for 134 on day two and trail the hosts by 195 runs after the first innings.
The Prime Minister arrived in the Tamil Nadu capital on Sunday morning and handed over the indigenously developed Arjun Main Battle Tank to Army Chief General M.M. Naravane.
He later proceeded to the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium to launch several projects in the poll-bound state. He inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension. Modi also inaugurated a 22km railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu and also laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras.
India and England are taking part in a four-Test series, the first two of which are being played in Chennai while the remaining two matches will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.