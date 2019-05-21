Denly and Willey were in the provisional 15 picked last month

London: Liam Dawson has come in from the cold to make England's Cricket World Cup squad at the expense of Joe Denly while David Willey has also missed the cut.

Denly and Willey were in the provisional 15 picked last month but both men had their tournament dreams dashed when the final squad was announced on Tuesday.

Dawson played the last of his three one-day internationals in October and was not involved in the just-finished 4-0 series win over Pakistan.

Denly was lined up as a utility option, a flexible batsman and a late-blooming legspinner, but England used him sparingly as a bowler against Pakistan. Coach Trevor Bayliss admitted Dawson's slow left-arm spin is more reliable and a strong show in leading Hampshire to the English One-Day Cup final pushed him over the line.

Willey has paid for the emergence of Jofra Archer. The Barbados-born quick was yet to make his England debut when the preliminary selection was made, but swiftly became a must-pick after acing his early auditions on the international stage.

The third and final alteration from the initial squad became a necessity when Alex Hales was discarded after failing two tests for recreational drugs. Top-order batsman James Vince was added in as his replacement before the Pakistan series and holds his place.

England opens its home World Cup on May 30 against South Africa at the Oval.

